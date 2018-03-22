This Canadian Senator Has A Very Interesting Theory About Pot Legalization

Share On more Share On more

A Conservative Canadian senator says the Trudeau government could end up enticing young people to smoke marijuana through subliminal messaging.

Saskatchewan Senator Denise Batters aired her concerns during a meeting of the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee currently studying Bill C-45, the federal government's cannabis legalization legislation.

As first reported by HuffPost Canada, Batters suggested the similarity of the pot leaf to the maple leaf was proof the Trudeau government isn't being truthful when claiming that cannabis will not be marketed to youth.

Health Canada said this week that all pot products will be sold in plain packaging adorned with a symbol shaped like a stop sign warning people of the THC content inside.



Batters, however, saw something more sinister afoot.

“When I saw that symbol, I immediately thought ‘that looks like the Team Canada hockey logo.’ So I googled it,” she said.

Batters held up two different printouts of maple leaf logos used by Canada’s national hockey program.