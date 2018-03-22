This Canadian Senator Has A Very Interesting Theory About Pot Legalization

A Conservative Canadian senator says the Trudeau government could end up enticing young people to smoke marijuana through subliminal messaging.
Saskatchewan Senator Denise Batters aired her concerns during a meeting of the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee currently studying Bill C-45, the federal government's cannabis legalization legislation.
As first reported by HuffPost Canada, Batters suggested the similarity of the pot leaf to the maple leaf was proof the Trudeau government isn't being truthful when claiming that cannabis will not be marketed to youth.
Health Canada said this week that all pot products will be sold in plain packaging adorned with a symbol shaped like a stop sign warning people of the THC content inside.
Batters, however, saw something more sinister afoot.
“When I saw that symbol, I immediately thought ‘that looks like the Team Canada hockey logo.’ So I googled it,” she said.
Batters held up two different printouts of maple leaf logos used by Canada’s national hockey program.
“I guess you could have just put instead of ‘Canada’ here, ‘Cannabis.’”
“When I look at these, they’re the exact same colours. They look very, very similar,” she said, suggesting young people would naturally be drawn to anything associated with hockey.
Batters also shared her theory on Twitter on Wednesday evening, where it probably didn't get the response she was hoping for.
People had some questions for the senator.
How exactly did she arrive at this conclusion?
Many people pointed out that the pot symbol is shaped like a stop sign, the meaning of which isn't really ambiguous.
Senator, can you please confirm that you know what a stop sign means?
Turns out there's a leaf on the Canadian flag, also. How deep does this conspiracy go???
Justin Trudeau's nefarious plan to get young people hooked on weed is already ruining people's lives.
Despite the wave of online mockery of her idea, Batters did not back down. In a follow-up tweet heavy with hashtags, she continued to insist the Trudeau government was putting children in harm's way.
"#Trudeau's #marijuana legalization law is #JustNotReady! It #DoesntProtectKids & jeopardizes Canadians' #MentalHealth, especially youth," she tweeted.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.