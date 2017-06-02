The Person Who Wrote "Scohol" On The Road Outside This School Had Only One Job

Someone who was supposed to warn people about a school zone screwed up and spelled out "SCOHOL" in giant letters on the road in Revelstoke, British Columbia.
People in Revelstoke are really making the most of the hilarious screwup.
No, the irony is not lost on anyone.
Maybe it's a new thing.
"Did the person writing this actually go to 'scohol'?" this person asked.
And of course, some people invoked Donald Trump's famous typo from earlier in the week.
"A scohol for only the most covfefe of children."
At least we all learned a valuable lesson.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.