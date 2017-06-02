Sections

The Person Who Wrote "Scohol" On The Road Outside This School Had Only One Job

Stay in scohol, kids.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Someone who was supposed to warn people about a school zone screwed up and spelled out "SCOHOL" in giant letters on the road in Revelstoke, British Columbia.

The misspelled word is located outside an elementary school. According to the city's operations manager, there were three stencils with two letters each, Global News reported. The painter apparently had a mix-up and placed the middle letters in reverse order.
The misspelled word is located outside an elementary school. According to the city's operations manager, there were three stencils with two letters each, Global News reported.

The painter apparently had a mix-up and placed the middle letters in reverse order.

The painter apparently had a mix-up and placed the middle letters in reverse order.

People in Revelstoke are really making the most of the hilarious screwup.

No, the irony is not lost on anyone.

Maybe it's a new thing.

It's a
Sweetness @dette_white

It's a "scohol" zone 😳 https://t.co/pElL30DohY

"Did the person writing this actually go to 'scohol'?" this person asked.

Did the person writing this actually go to 'scohol'
rascallyjen @rascallyjen

Did the person writing this actually go to 'scohol' https://t.co/BQXjY44NKY

And of course, some people invoked Donald Trump's famous typo from earlier in the week.

Scohol is where you learn all about covfefe.
Sabrina Furminger @sabrinarmf

Scohol is where you learn all about covfefe. https://t.co/tWXqL02csz

"A scohol for only the most covfefe of children."

A scohol for only the most covfefe of children.
Sara Rose @Sara_Rose_G

A scohol for only the most covfefe of children.

The city said it was sending another contractor out to fix the error, so enjoy it while you can.

At least we all learned a valuable lesson.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

