Everyone Is Shipping Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir So Hard Right Now

Just make out already!

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's steamy performances in Pyeongchang have left a lot of people feeling kinda hot under the collar.

The Canadian ice dancers have skated together for two decades, and this is likely to be their last Olympics.
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

The Canadian ice dancers have skated together for two decades, and this is likely to be their last Olympics.

Although Tessa and Scott have long maintained that they're just friends, nobody who watches them on the ice can deny the chemistry.

yeah sex is great and all but have you ever watched tessa virtue and scott moir skate..
jade leto @wellsjahasghost

yeah sex is great and all but have you ever watched tessa virtue and scott moir skate..

It almost feels indecent to watch.

The girl in the back is literally the entire world #Virtuemoir
#bob @o_danigirl

The girl in the back is literally the entire world #Virtuemoir

And that's after they TONED IT DOWN for the Olympics.

Flag-bearers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have softened a provocative lift that raised eyebrows. Our graphic breaks… https://t.co/sUc5jVye5H
The Canadian Press @CdnPress

Flag-bearers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have softened a provocative lift that raised eyebrows. Our graphic breaks… https://t.co/sUc5jVye5H

Tessa and Scott are goals.

Life lesson youngins: Find someone who looks at you the way Virtue and Moir look at each other. #TeamCanada… https://t.co/jPk1YleQvZ
Lucas Meyer @meyer_lucas

Life lesson youngins: Find someone who looks at you the way Virtue and Moir look at each other. #TeamCanada… https://t.co/jPk1YleQvZ

The passion they bring to their dancing is leaving people in tears.

ME AFTER VIRTUE AND MOIR #TeamCanada
Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa

ME AFTER VIRTUE AND MOIR #TeamCanada

Honestly, it's a surprise the ice didn't melt.

PLATONIC #VirtueMoir IN GIF FORM NOTHING ACCIDENTAL ABT THAT NECK KISS SON #PyeongChang2018
tear-ah @ladyfriday87

PLATONIC #VirtueMoir IN GIF FORM NOTHING ACCIDENTAL ABT THAT NECK KISS SON #PyeongChang2018

*fans self dramatically*

There was more emotion in Tessa and Scott's dance than I've had in my entire life.
Anne @AnneLaur

There was more emotion in Tessa and Scott's dance than I've had in my entire life.

And people just can't believe they're not together.

Are you telling me those moulin rouge canadian skaters arent madly in love with one another? because you are a LIAR.
katherine speller. @Kathriller

Are you telling me those moulin rouge canadian skaters arent madly in love with one another? because you are a LIAR.

It's just not fair.

me, trying to sleep knowing Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue aren’t like, TOGETHER together
kate black @kategblack

me, trying to sleep knowing Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue aren’t like, TOGETHER together

Seriously.

VIRTUE AND MOIR ARE IN LOVE AND YOU CANNOT TELL ME OTHERWISE. Sorry what.
Todd VanDerWerff @tvoti

VIRTUE AND MOIR ARE IN LOVE AND YOU CANNOT TELL ME OTHERWISE. Sorry what.

But really, the rest of the world is just catching up to what Canadians have been doing for years.

Canada, every four years when we’re reminded that Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue exist
thermal jumpsuit @JodiesJumpsuit

Canada, every four years when we’re reminded that Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue exist

Literally the entire country is shipping them.

Ah, yes. This special time every four years when the entire country ships Tessa and Scott.
Kate @kateanderson

Ah, yes. This special time every four years when the entire country ships Tessa and Scott.

And people are really hoping for a big reveal.

When Tessa and Scott win their individual gold can they just make out and confirm that they are in fact madly in love?
Rose Pendley @RosePendley

When Tessa and Scott win their individual gold can they just make out and confirm that they are in fact madly in love?

Don't let us down.

Can Virtue and Moir just end their career after these olympics with a big “lol jokes on you fam we’ve been in love all along”
Andrea @aaperezzle

Can Virtue and Moir just end their career after these olympics with a big “lol jokes on you fam we’ve been in love all along”

Scott and Tessa forever.

their hands 👀 #virtuemoir
Maddie @mQharper

their hands 👀 #virtuemoir

😍 😍 😍 😍 😍

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

