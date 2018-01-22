 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

That Tiny Women's March Held In A Canadian Fishing Village Doubled In Size This Year

The inspiring march in rural Nova Scotia went from 16 to 32 participants.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Remember that small but mighty Women's March held in a Nova Scotia fishing village last year?

The march in Sandy Cove drew 16 people, which was pretty huge for a community of just 65.
Gary Wilson

The march in Sandy Cove drew 16 people, which was pretty huge for a community of just 65.

Well guess what. This year the march was twice as big!

There were 32 marchers this year from Sandy Cove and surrounding communities, according to Gwen Wilson, one of the co-organizers.“We had some noisemakers, some drumming. We did some cheering to keep our spirits up. Everybody was very enthusiastic right from the get-go," said Wilson. The age of the participants ranged from 3 to 76, she said.
Gary Wilson / Canadian Press

There were 32 marchers this year from Sandy Cove and surrounding communities, according to Gwen Wilson, one of the co-organizers.

“We had some noisemakers, some drumming. We did some cheering to keep our spirits up. Everybody was very enthusiastic right from the get-go," said Wilson.

The age of the participants ranged from 3 to 76, she said.

"The atmosphere was very jubilant and joyous.”

Wilson said she and others wanted to show solidarity with the hundreds of marches happening in the United States and elsewhere.
Gary Wilson / Canadian Press

Wilson said she and others wanted to show solidarity with the hundreds of marches happening in the United States and elsewhere.

One marcher who took a viral video of the protest in 2017 took another video from the exact same spot to show "we're still with you."

But it's not just about marching once a year, Wilson said. The 2017 march led directly to a local activist group, Our Voices, which has held several meetings to give people a forum to discuss feminism, patriarchy, and other social issues.Wilson said that work will continue, even if the numbers don't double again for the 2019 Women's March.“Even if it’s just one more person, that’s great," she said. "And if we don’t get any more people but just give people a few more issues to think about, that’s also great.”
Kadijah Photiades / Facebook

But it's not just about marching once a year, Wilson said. The 2017 march led directly to a local activist group, Our Voices, which has held several meetings to give people a forum to discuss feminism, patriarchy, and other social issues.

Wilson said that work will continue, even if the numbers don't double again for the 2019 Women's March.

“Even if it’s just one more person, that’s great," she said. "And if we don’t get any more people but just give people a few more issues to think about, that’s also great.”

“We’d like to keep building the momentum."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement