That Tiny Women's March Held In A Canadian Fishing Village Doubled In Size This Year

Remember that small but mighty Women's March held in a Nova Scotia fishing village last year?
Well guess what. This year the march was twice as big!
"The atmosphere was very jubilant and joyous.”
One marcher who took a viral video of the protest in 2017 took another video from the exact same spot to show "we're still with you."
“We’d like to keep building the momentum."
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.