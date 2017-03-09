This TV Debate About Fake News Became A Bizarre Shouting Match About Drugs And ISIS

1. A live debate on RT about fake news devolved into a bizarre shouting match between guests who accused each other of being on drugs and “worse than ISIS.”

The debate featured Paul Horner, a fake news writer whose outlandish political stories have repeatedly fooled gullible readers and media outlets, and Winston McKenzie, a colourful fringe political figure in the UK who has been a member of every major political party in the country.

RT is the Russian state-backed channel formerly known as Russia Today. It has been accused by critics of being a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin, and during the US election its coverage slanted heavily in favour of Donald Trump and against Hillary Clinton.

