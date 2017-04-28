Manitoba Is Taking Away This Man's Star Trek Themed License Plate For Being Offensive

Nick Troller told CTV News he got his "ASIMIL8" license plate in honour of his favourite TV show, and that he's had it for two years without any problems.

Troller said the plate is only a reference to what the Borg say on the show, which is that all their enemies will be "assimilated."

The vanity plate's frame also includes the words "We are the Borg" and "Resistance is futile."