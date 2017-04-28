Manitoba Is Taking Away This Man's Star Trek Themed License Plate For Being Offensive

A Winnipeg man's Star Trek-themed license plate is being recalled for its "offensive" message.
This week, however, Troller got a letter from the Manitoba government insurance company saying there had been a complaint about his license plate.
"What is this world coming to where our individuality and creativity is being questioned and scrutinized for the littlest things like a personal license plate," he wrote on Facebook.
All license plates are considered property of the government, so there's no way for Troller to appeal the decision.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
