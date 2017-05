Emma Medeiros said she was taking her two pups Pandora and Ophelia out for a bathroom break when she noticed three pieces of hot dog on the ground.

"It was super nice out so I decided to sit on the front patio while they go do their business, until I noticed my border collie Ophelia sniff a piece of meat that was in the yard," Medeiros told BuzzFeed Canada.

She said she knew something was off because the meat had a bit of a shine, and when she went to inspect it, her "stomach just dropped."