The Canadian Air Force Dropped A Raft Through A Miami Woman's Roof

Don't worry, it's not an invasion. (Or is it?)

Luce Rameau told the Miami Herald she was speaking with a friend on her phone when she heard what sounded like a bomb. Next thing she knew, she was covered in dust and debris.



According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, there were no injuries.

"We cannot speak on how the raft fell from the helicopter," a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The Canadian air force uses the warmer Florida weather to train pilots before the spring thaw in Canada increases boat traffic. According to the air force, a CH-146 Griffon helicopter was returning to a US Coast Guard air station when a deployable life raft — measuring two feet by two feet and weighing 80 pounds — fell from the chopper and onto the house.

"The Royal Canadian Air Force intends to support the affected resident with immediate accommodations and other support," the spokesperson said.

