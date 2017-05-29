Ettore Ferrari / AP

Trudeau met with the Pope during a visit to the Vatican on Monday.

“I told him about how important it is for Canadians that we move forward on real reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and highlighted how he could help by issuing an apology,” Mr. Trudeau later told reporters, according to the Globe and Mail.

“He reminded me his entire life has been dedicated to supporting marginalized people in the world and fighting for them and he looked forward to working with me and the Canadian bishops to figure out a path forward together.”