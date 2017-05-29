The Pope is at it again, folks! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau were at the Vatican on Monday to meet with Pope Francis, and he did not look very happy in the group photo.
During US President Donald Trump's recent visit, Francis had a similarly morose look on his face.
It's starting to become a pattern.
At least he's staying on-brand.
It could also just be his Resting Pope Face.
Many people could relate.
And others suggested we all made too big a deal of the scowling photo he took with Trump. "Almost like it has nothing to do with politics," this person tweeted.
"Get you a Pope who can do both."
Of course, there were other photos of the Pope with Trudeau in which everyone looked happier.
And whatever is happening in this photo... a staring contest?
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
