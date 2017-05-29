Sections

The Pope Met With Justin Trudeau And Took Another Glum Photo

Resting Pope Face.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Pope is at it again, folks! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau were at the Vatican on Monday to meet with Pope Francis, and he did not look very happy in the group photo.

Ettore Ferrari / AP

During US President Donald Trump's recent visit, Francis had a similarly morose look on his face.

Evan Vucci / AP

It's starting to become a pattern.

Maybe Pope Francis just doesn't like politicians.
Matt Harris @mattfharris

Maybe Pope Francis just doesn't like politicians.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or maybe he just doesn't like posing in front of that specific painting?

At least he's staying on-brand.

The cool pope never smiles, it's not his #brand https://t.co/dLDcxoRYjJ
Emma Schützkowski @emmaschuetz

The cool pope never smiles, it's not his #brand https://t.co/dLDcxoRYjJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

It could also just be his Resting Pope Face.

It turns out that it's called
Stephano @primal_tweet

It turns out that it's called "resting Pope's face." RPF.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people could relate.

The Pope is basically every kid that has to take a gizillion pictures with relatives on their first holy communion
Aaron Vallely @Vallmeister

The Pope is basically every kid that has to take a gizillion pictures with relatives on their first holy communion

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others suggested we all made too big a deal of the scowling photo he took with Trump. "Almost like it has nothing to do with politics," this person tweeted.

The Pope doesn't seem happy to meet anyone lately. Almost like it has nothing to do with politics.
Bill O'Keefe @thatbillokeefe

The Pope doesn't seem happy to meet anyone lately. Almost like it has nothing to do with politics.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Get you a Pope who can do both."

Get you a Pope who can do both
Thierry Côté @tcote

Get you a Pope who can do both

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, there were other photos of the Pope with Trudeau in which everyone looked happier.

Ettore Ferrari / AP

And whatever is happening in this photo... a staring contest?

L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

Justin Trudeau Asked The Pope For An Official Apology Over Residential Schools

https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/pope-francis-official-apology-residential-schools

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

