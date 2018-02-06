Trudeau Told A Woman To Say "Peoplekind" Instead Of "Mankind" And People Are Confused

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a woman who said "mankind" that the preferred term is "peoplekind," and now it's a whole big thing.

Trudeau has been holding town hall meetings across the country in recent weeks, where things have gotten quite tense at times.

At one event in BC, it took Trudeau about half an hour to answer the first audience question as protesters repeatedly heckled and interrupted him over his support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline.