Trudeau Told A Woman To Say "Peoplekind" Instead Of "Mankind" And People Are Confused

"It's more inclusive," Trudeau said.

Ishmael N. Daro
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a woman who said "mankind" that the preferred term is "peoplekind," and now it's a whole big thing.

Trudeau has been holding town hall meetings across the country in recent weeks, where things have gotten quite tense at times.

At one event in BC, it took Trudeau about half an hour to answer the first audience question as protesters repeatedly heckled and interrupted him over his support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

In Edmonton, a questioner told Trudeau maternal love was the key to changing "the future of mankind." Trudeau interjected to say: "We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It's more inclusive."

"We can all learn from each other," Trudeau added as the audience applauded.

The woman asking the question laughed and appeared to agree with the sentiment, but the clip has now gone viral.

People are absolutely roasting Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau interrupts woman to say it's "people doritos" not "lady doritos"
Justin Trudeau interrupts woman to say it's "people doritos" not "lady doritos"

And making fun of Trudeau's penchant for symbolic gestures.

"Mr. Prime Minister, climate change threatens all of mankind and yet you are keep approving pipelines. Why?" Trud… https://t.co/XAJU096Cg7
"Mr. Prime Minister, climate change threatens all of mankind and yet you are keep approving pipelines. Why?" Trud… https://t.co/XAJU096Cg7

Justin Trudeau, world's best feminist, strikes again.

Love too correct women to show them how I'm more of a feminist than they are. https://t.co/PjIXqU2zK0
Love too correct women to show them how I'm more of a feminist than they are. https://t.co/PjIXqU2zK0

Even Trudeau fans are a bit confused.

a love justin trudeau but there’s nothing even slightly offensive abt the word “mankind” 🤔 people love to be offend… https://t.co/zZ0VsvZlDK
a love justin trudeau but there’s nothing even slightly offensive abt the word “mankind” 🤔 people love to be offend… https://t.co/zZ0VsvZlDK

Also, "peoplekind" isn't really a thing people say. Surely he meant "humankind," right?

The comment could have also just been a joke.

The US-right-wing pile-on re Trudeau's "peoplekind" is pretty misleading. He was lightly ribbing a woman who was… https://t.co/0DU2ag43Cs
The US-right-wing pile-on re Trudeau's "peoplekind" is pretty misleading. He was lightly ribbing a woman who was… https://t.co/0DU2ag43Cs

The "peoplekind" thing even got its own Fox News segment.

Aaaaand, now we're at the Piers-Morgan-has-some-thoughts-about-feminism stage of the scandal.

*NEW COLUMN* How dare you kill off mankind Mr Trudeau, you spineless, virtue-signalling excuse for a feminist!… https://t.co/0x96ve669j
*NEW COLUMN* How dare you kill off mankind Mr Trudeau, you spineless, virtue-signalling excuse for a feminist!… https://t.co/0x96ve669j

Hope everyone's happy.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

