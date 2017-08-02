A bunch of people who applied to work at Indigo got caught in a bonkers reply-all email thread due to the company's IT screwup.
A lot of people were really annoyed that Indigo was bothering them, and they let the company know.
"Everyone is getting everyone else's emails. This is crazy."
People were furious at Indigo for not taking their privacy seriously.
"Whom do I contact to pursue legal action for the emotional stress caused by Indigo leaking my email?" one person asked in the thread.
Others used the opportunity to grow their follower count.
And demand gift cards as compensation.
It continued like this for a long time.
It's unclear if Indigo got any worthwhile survey responses, but this email pretty much encapsulates the general mood.
