Simon Wilson / PR Direct

On July 31, the book retailer sent an email to people who had previously applied to work for the company.

"Within the last 12 months, you applied for a job at Indigo and we need your help! We want to know more about what your experience was like as a candidate," the company stated in the email, which included a link to an online survey.

Shaelyn Mortensen was one of the people who received the message. She had applied to work at an Indigo location in Newmarket, Ontario, earlier in the year, but she hadn't thought much about the company since.

"It sketched me out at first. I wasn't going to click the survey anyway," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

The email said that Indigo was looking for honest responses, "so we decided to keep things anonymous!" But as Mortensen quickly discovered, Indigo had inadvertently made her part of a massive email conversation that soon flooded her inbox with dozens of messages from strangers.

"I started getting email after email after email," she said.