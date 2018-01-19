 back to top
People Want To Rename This Bus Company To "Jeff" And Honestly That's A Great Idea

"This bus looks like a Jeff to me."

Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thousands of people are urging a British Columbia bus company to rename itself to Jeff after being asked to suggest new names for the business.

The Tofino Bus company recently expanded its routes to include more cities on Vancouver Island, so they asked customers on Facebook what to change their name to.

A consensus quickly emerged. Somehow people decided the company should really be called Jeff from now on.

There certainly is a kind of Jeffness to the bus.

Sure, there were some other ideas.

And it's actually kind of a miracle it didn't just go straight to Bussy McBusface.

But ultimately you can't fight the will of the people.

Plus, we'd already know the onboard magazine for Jeff.

Jeff Lyons / Via usedwigs.com

Yes, that's the real creator of (the very fake) Jeff Monthly chiming in.

So is Tofino Bus actually going to become Jeff? Well... probably not.

Darcy Lefebvre, the company's marketing director, told CTV News they're looking for "something that's unique and that suits the brand."

The company is going to keep taking suggestions until the end of January before announcing the new name next month.

Just remember: Never ask the internet for help.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

