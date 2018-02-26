Patrick Brown Dropped Out Of The Race To Become Ontario PC Leader

"It has become very clear that my political adversaries, collaborating with the media through an endless supply of rumours and innuendo, will stop at nothing to preserve their own self-interests as long as I am in the race," he said.

In a statement, Brown said he had become a "distraction" for the party.

Patrick Brown announced on Monday that he is no longer running to be leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, a job that is only vacant because Brown resigned from the position last month.

Brown stepped down as leader in late January after CTV News ran a report in which two anonymous women said the politician had taken advantage of them when they were teenagers and he was a federal MP. One woman said Brown asked her to perform oral sex on him when she was inebriated. The second woman said Brown forced himself on her at his home following a party she had helped organize as a member of his staff.



Brown has denied the allegations, calling them "absolute lies."

Brown was cleared by a party committee last week to run for the top job again. However, his campaign has had a string of bad news since then.

According to the Toronto Star, police are investigating whether Brown interfered with a PC nomination battle in 2017, when he was still leader. And the province's integrity commissioner announced a probe into Brown's finances, following a complaint from another PC politician.

There are four remaining candidates in the leadership race. Party members will select a new leader on March 10, and the next provincial election will take place on June 7.