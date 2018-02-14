Hedley Won't Be Performing At The Juno Awards After Fans Accused The Band Of Preying On Young Girls

Hedley is no longer performing at the Juno Awards following allegations on social media of the band engaging in inappropriate and predatory behaviour with female fans, some as young as 14.

The Vancouver-based band released a statement on Facebook praising "the bravery of those who have come forward with their own stories," but denied the substance of the allegations.

"The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated," the band said.

