Hedley Won't Be Performing At The Juno Awards After Fans Accused The Band Of Preying On Young Girls

The band released a statement denying the allegations following the #outHedley2k18 hashtag.

Ishmael N. Daro
Jacob Hoggard of the band Hedley.
Jacob Hoggard of the band Hedley.

Hedley is no longer performing at the Juno Awards following allegations on social media of the band engaging in inappropriate and predatory behaviour with female fans, some as young as 14.

The Vancouver-based band released a statement on Facebook praising "the bravery of those who have come forward with their own stories," but denied the substance of the allegations.

"The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated," the band said.

After careful consideration of the situation and in discussions with the band, CARAS and Hedley have decided that t… https://t.co/jVufbKs4vh
The JUNO Awards @TheJUNOAwards

This week, numerous people shared what they said were personal stories of disturbing encounters with the band under the #outHedley2k18 hashtag. Many accused lead singer Jacob Hoggard of making sexual advances on them at concerts, or inviting them back to the band's bus or hotel room despite being underage.

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to Hedley and the band's record label for comment.

Hedley is nominated for three Junos and was slated to perform at the awards show on March 25. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences said it decided to cancel the performance after "careful consideration of the situation and in discussion with the band."

Here is Hedley's full statement.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: HedleyOnline


Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

