Omar Khadr Will Reportedly Get An Official Apology From Canada Over His Mistreatment

Khadr was captured at 15 and spent a decade at Guantanamo Bay.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Omar Khadr, one of the youngest people to have been detained at Guantanamo Bay, will reportedly get an official apology from the Canadian government and $10 million in compensation over his mistreatment.

Amber Bracken / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Khadr was accused of throwing a grenade that killed Speer, for which he later pleaded guilty. Although only 15 at the time of the firefight — and therefore considered a child soldier according to international law — the Canadian was detained and later convicted on war crimes charges at Guantanamo Bay under the widely discredited military tribunal system. Canadian intelligence officers took part in Khadr's interrogations while he was being subjected to sleep deprivation and other forms of abuse without access to legal representation. In 2010, the Supreme Court of Canada wrote in a unanimous ruling that "Canada actively participated in a process contrary to its international human rights obligations," and that such conduct "offends the most basic Canadian standards about the treatment of detained youth suspects."Khadr spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay before being transferred to Canada for an additional three years behind bars. He was released on bail in 2015, at age 28.
/ The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to comment on Khadr's case when asked by reporters on his trip to Ireland.

Trudeau only said a "judicial process" was coming to a close and did not offer further remarks.The Free Omar Khadr Now campaign, which has worked closely with both Khadr and his lawyer Dennis Edney, welcomed news of the official apology and compensation."Please join us in extending our deepest respect to Omar for the dignity and strength he has maintained throughout the years of this horrendous ordeal!" the campaign said in a blog post.
Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Trudeau only said a "judicial process" was coming to a close and did not offer further remarks.

The Free Omar Khadr Now campaign, which has worked closely with both Khadr and his lawyer Dennis Edney, welcomed news of the official apology and compensation.

"Please join us in extending our deepest respect to Omar for the dignity and strength he has maintained throughout the years of this horrendous ordeal!" the campaign said in a blog post.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

