Amber Bracken / THE CANADIAN PRESS

According to the Globe and Mail, Khadr's apology is expected later this week.

The government confirmed to BuzzFeed Canada that "there is an on-going court process on this case" but declined to provide further details.

"Settlement processes are always strictly confidential by nature," Scott Bardsley, press secretary for Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale, said in an email. "Accordingly, the Government is not in a position to provide any comment one way or another."