This Guy Made The Most Epic Car Commercial To Sell His 1996 Suzuki Vitara

1. This is Eugene Romanovsky, a visual effects artist who made the most incredible ad to sell his car.
Romanovsky was selling his 1996 Suzuki Vitara, a car that he loved. So to show his appreciation for the vehicle, he put together a two-minute video that highlighted its features and its dependability.
2. The video starts with pretty standard facts and figures about the SUV.
3. But then the locations get a little more… exotic.
4. Really exotic.
5. Then, the whole thing just goes off the fucking rails.
6. Yes, that’s Romanovsky’s little Vitara hanging out with the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park.
7. And driving through the desert with the war boys of Mad Max: Fury Road.
8. You get the idea.
Romanovsky, who lives in Israel, told Canadian radio that he got offers for his car from as far away as Brazil, Mexico, and the US.
“It is small, but it is very capable. … It can drive anywhere. It is a legend,” Romanovsky told CBC’s As It Happens.
9. Romanovsky’s video has been viewed almost four million times on YouTube. And it’s easy to see why.
But for all the interest in his epic ad, he ultimately ended up selling the Vitara to someone who had no idea how much work he’d put into the sales pitch.
“Some guy that never saw the video saw it on [the] street here in Tel Aviv, came to me and asked me to sell it to him. And I sold it.”