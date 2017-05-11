This Guy Made The Most Epic Car Commercial To Sell His 1996 Suzuki Vitara

Get Our App!
Out of this world.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Eugene Romanovsky, a visual effects artist who made the most incredible ad to sell his car.

This is Eugene Romanovsky, a visual effects artist who made the most incredible ad to sell his car.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

Romanovsky was selling his 1996 Suzuki Vitara, a car that he loved. So to show his appreciation for the vehicle, he put together a two-minute video that highlighted its features and its dependability.

The video starts with pretty standard facts and figures about the SUV.

The video starts with pretty standard facts and figures about the SUV.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

But then the locations get a little more… exotic.

But then the locations get a little more... exotic.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

Really exotic.

Really exotic.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

5. Then, the whole thing just goes off the fucking rails.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Yes, that's Romanovsky's little Vitara hanging out with the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

And driving through the desert with the war boys of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

You get the idea.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

Romanovsky, who lives in Israel, told Canadian radio that he got offers for his car from as far away as Brazil, Mexico, and the US.

“It is small, but it is very capable. … It can drive anywhere. It is a legend,” Romanovsky told CBC’s As It Happens.

9. Romanovsky’s video has been viewed almost four million times on YouTube. And it’s easy to see why.

Eugene Romanovsky / YouTube

But for all the interest in his epic ad, he ultimately ended up selling the Vitara to someone who had no idea how much work he’d put into the sales pitch.

“Some guy that never saw the video saw it on [the] street here in Tel Aviv, came to me and asked me to sell it to him. And I sold it.”

10. You can watch the video below. You won’t regret it.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
