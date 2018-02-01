Canada Is Getting A Gender-Neutral Anthem

Canada will soon have a gender-neutral national anthem after the Senate voted on Wednesday to approve new language for "O Canada."

Once the bill receives royal assent and becomes law, the lyrics will officially change from "in all thy sons command" to "in all of us command."

The bill to remove gendered language from the English version of the song has been slowly working its way through Parliament since 2016, when Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger introduced it as a private member's bill.

After overcoming Conservative opposition in the House of Commons, the bill languished in the Senate, where Conservatives used a number of delay tactics to stall a vote. On Wednesday, however, Liberal and independent senators moved to end debate and passed the bill.