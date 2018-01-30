Nova Scotians Will Only Be Able To Get Weed From 9 Stores When It's Legal

Nova Scotia's government says only nine stores will sell recreational marijuana once it's legalized this summer. That could result in more than an hour-long drive for some people, depending on where they live in the province.

The federal government has promised legalization by July, but it has left retail decisions up to individual provinces and territories. While some jurisdictions will sell pot in private stores, Nova Scotia will only sell it through its government-run liquor stores.

“Our main priority in preparing for the legalization of cannabis has been, and will continue to be, the health and safety of Nova Scotians,” Justice Minister Mark Furey said. “Selling through NSLC stores allows us to leverage their experience and expertise in selling these products responsibly in a safe environment.”



Four of the stores will be in the Halifax region and the other five will be in Amherst, New Glasgow, Truro, Sydney River, and Yarmouth. Online sales with home delivery will also be available, but the province hasn't released details on that yet.