People Are Boycotting Tim Hortons Over Benefit Cuts For Workers

#NoTimmiesTuesday

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People are boycotting Tim Hortons to protest cuts to worker benefits following the raise in Ontario's minimum wage to $14 an hour.

The "No Timmies Tuesday" campaign has gotten a huge response online, with many people pledging to support other coffee shops or make their own beverages at home instead.

The campaign follows news that some Tim's locations are cutting employee benefits, banning tips, and enacting other punitive measures.

People are going to competitors and letting Tim Hortons know they disapprove.

#notimmiestuesday
Graham Cole @ManUGBCole

"Make every day #notimmiestuesday"

Make every day #notimmiestuesday #boycottTimHortons
Rachel Garniss @rachel_garniss

People are also going to indie shops instead.

#NoTimmiesTuesday Picked up a coffee and lovely muffin from my local independent coffee shop, Caffe Misto.
Allison Patterson @gatorgirrrl

"The company's greed has encouraged me to spend that money on independents instead," this person tweeted.

I buy at least one large coffee a day @TimHortons. That means I spend a minimum of $730 a year at the chain. The co… https://t.co/LnboJddKMr
Darren Stewart-Jones @D_S_J_

This shop in Ontario is even offering deals as part of the boycott campaign.

"In support of #notimmiestuesday we ... are pleased to offer a 12oz medium or dark roast drip coffee for only $1," the Muskoka Natural Food Market wrote on Instagram.

People are pretty mad.

#notimmiestuesday I won't be going to #TimHortons anymore because if the way they are treating their employees post minimum wage hike 😡
Parul Sharma @parulsharma27

A petition telling Tim Hortons locations to "stop attacking your workers" has also gathered thousands of signatures.

Tim Hortons has called out franchise owners who have cut employee benefits as a response to the minimum wage hike, saying in a statement this week that "the actions of a reckless few" do not "reflect the values of our brand."

The company said that while the wage increase was challenging for many franchise owners, employees should "never be used to further an agenda or be treated as just an 'expense.' This is completely unacceptable."

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to Tim Hortons for comment.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

