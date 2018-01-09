People are boycotting Tim Hortons to protest cuts to worker benefits following the raise in Ontario's minimum wage to $14 an hour.
People are going to competitors and letting Tim Hortons know they disapprove.
"Make every day #notimmiestuesday"
People are also going to indie shops instead.
"The company's greed has encouraged me to spend that money on independents instead," this person tweeted.
This shop in Ontario is even offering deals as part of the boycott campaign.
People are pretty mad.
