A petition telling Tim Hortons locations to "stop attacking your workers" has also gathered thousands of signatures.

Tim Hortons has called out franchise owners who have cut employee benefits as a response to the minimum wage hike, saying in a statement this week that "the actions of a reckless few" do not "reflect the values of our brand."

The company said that while the wage increase was challenging for many franchise owners, employees should "never be used to further an agenda or be treated as just an 'expense.' This is completely unacceptable."

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to Tim Hortons for comment.