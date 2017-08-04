 go to content

This Guy Became Admin Of An Anti-Muslim Group And Trolled Its Members So Hard

"It was mostly for laughs, but of course it makes me happy to upset so many racist bigots."

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Here's what happened when a self-described "troublemaker" got control of an anti-Muslim Facebook group and proceeded to mercilessly troll all its members.

Tom Hannah, who goes by @Tom_On_Line on Twitter, told BuzzFeed News that he often joins random groups on Facebook for fun, usually just to annoy people until he gets kicked out.

But his most recent effort in Facebook trolling is his magnum opus. Hannah shared screenshots of his adventure to Twitter, where it's been retweeted thousands of times.
Twitter

Tom Hannah, who goes by @Tom_On_Line on Twitter, told BuzzFeed News that he often joins random groups on Facebook for fun, usually just to annoy people until he gets kicked out.

But his most recent effort in Facebook trolling is his magnum opus. Hannah shared screenshots of his adventure to Twitter, where it's been retweeted thousands of times.

Somehow, he was accepted as a member, and then as an admin, of a giant Facebook group called NO SHARIA LAW WORLDWIDE!

The group has almost 10,000 members and many posts include crude stereotypes, slurs, and calls for violence against Muslims.

"They share pics of dead families on those pages and celebrate it. They talk about how the 'Christian god will eradicate all Muslims' and it's considered tame in there," Hannah said.

"These people are not good people."
Tom Hannah / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tom_On_Line

The group has almost 10,000 members and many posts include crude stereotypes, slurs, and calls for violence against Muslims.

"They share pics of dead families on those pages and celebrate it. They talk about how the 'Christian god will eradicate all Muslims' and it's considered tame in there," Hannah said.

"These people are not good people."

All prospective members are asked to answer some questions, and if anyone had actually read his responses, they would have seen that he was up to no good.

I hope my answers were correct
lil troublemaker @Tom_On_Line

I hope my answers were correct

Reply Retweet Favorite

Despite saying he considered the Prophet Muhammad "a real hero, better than Jesus," he was still allowed into the virulently anti-Muslim Facebook group.

After he was let in, Hannah asked to be made an administrator, and that's when the trolling really kicked into high gear.

He started by banning all new members from joining.

Tom Hannah / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tom_On_Line

He also affiliated the anti-Sharia group with a whole range of other groups, just because.

Second: Link the Sharia Group with the 100 horrible groups im already in
lil troublemaker @Tom_On_Line

Second: Link the Sharia Group with the 100 horrible groups im already in

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then he decided to change the name of the group to "We Love And Respect Islam."

Okay, had to do something about the name, wasn't the biggest fan of it
lil troublemaker @Tom_On_Line

Okay, had to do something about the name, wasn't the biggest fan of it

Reply Retweet Favorite

This really didn't go over well with people.

"I cannot belong to a group that has that name," one person wrote. "I do NOT love or respect them and as an American I have the right to voice that."
Facebook

"I cannot belong to a group that has that name," one person wrote. "I do NOT love or respect them and as an American I have the right to voice that."

Things continued along this path for a while.

Actually, I think we can do better
lil troublemaker @Tom_On_Line

Actually, I think we can do better

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hannah kept messing with the group for as long as he could, but eventually he was kicked out by the other admins.

"It was mostly for laughs, but of course it makes me happy to upset so many racist bigots," he said.

Hannah's trolling has gotten rave reviews.

@Tom_On_Line literally cackling away here
Alex Krasodomski @akrasodomski

@Tom_On_Line literally cackling away here

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are applauding him for his work.

NSFW but hilarious thread. Trolling Islamophobes A+. ⬇ https://t.co/iXXNwM6z15
Dani M. 🔬 Ω @War_Kittens

NSFW but hilarious thread. Trolling Islamophobes A+. ⬇ https://t.co/iXXNwM6z15

Reply Retweet Favorite

"10/10."

@Tom_On_Line 10/10 holy fuck
raunchy bed goblin @oxfordoctopus

@Tom_On_Line 10/10 holy fuck

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was some collateral damage. Hannah's Facebook account was briefly locked down, but he has since regained control of it. "I'm sure I got mass reported by everyone in there," he said.

Lmao whoopsie daisy, guess some people were mad at me yesterday or something????
lil troublemaker @Tom_On_Line

Lmao whoopsie daisy, guess some people were mad at me yesterday or something????

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although Hannah said disrupting the group was fun while it lasted, there's a lot of ugly stuff spewed about Muslims and many other groups that flies under the radar on Facebook.

"It's frightening to see such hate and vitriol being so casually shared," he said.

"As far as any larger lessons, stay offline ... Your life will be much happier."

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

