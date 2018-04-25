 back to top
No, Kanye's Pro-Trump Tweets Did Not Cost Him 9 Million Followers

Twitter says Kanye has approximately 27 million followers, even though some users saw a much lower number after he posted pro-Trump tweets on Wednesday.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Twitter says it's not true that Kanye West lost 9 million followers within minutes of tweeting praise for President Donald Trump.

Twitter

On Wednesday, some Twitter users said Kanye's follower count appeared to drop from 27.8 million to 18.6 million shortly after he tweeted that he loved Trump and said they both had "dragon energy."

Kanye West / Twitter / Via Twitter: @kanyewest

He also shared a photo that showed him wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Kanye West / Twitter / Via Twitter: @kanyewest
Many Trump supporters were excited about Kanye's recent tweets.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @DineshDSouza
Twitter / Via Twitter: @RealDrGina

But many others said they were disappointed.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @ClintSmithIII
Screenshots of Kanye's profile started making the rounds that showed the two different follower numbers, and many suggested it was a direct result of his pro-Trump tweets.

notearsviolet/Twitter / Via Twitter: @notearsviolet

A live view of Kanye's follower count on SocialBlade, a social media monitoring website, also fluctuated between both numbers.

BuzzFeed News

A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the lower figure is wrong. "We can confirm that Kanye's follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers," the spokesperson said. "Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon."

Twitter

Kanye returned to Twitter earlier this month after deactivating his account in 2017. The inconsistency in the number of followers is likely related to that reactivation and so should soon be the same across all platforms.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

