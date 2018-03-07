Gerald Stanley's Acquittal Won't Be Appealed

Prosecutors in Saskatchewan will not appeal the decision in the trial of Gerald Stanley, the farmer who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie.

The 22-year-old Cree man's death in 2016 has heightened tensions in Saskatchewan between indigenous people and rural white residents. Stanley's acquittal last month led to an outpouring of anger from indigenous people across Canada, and an appeal was seen by many as the last chance for the Boushie family to find justice.

On Wednesday, however, a provincial official said there is "no basis to appeal" the verdict.

“The Crown can only appeal if the court made an error about the law alone," Anthony Gerein, the assistant deputy attorney general in charge of prosecutions in Saskatchewan, told reporters at a press conference.

"The Crown cannot appeal a disagreement over the facts, the interpretation of witness evidence, or because a particular perspective leads to the opinion that the verdict was unreasonable. The Crown cannot appeal because some people have questions about how the investigation was done or what the lawyers did."

Gerein acknowledged the public interest in the case, but said there were no procedural errors that justified an appeal. He said other concerns are better addressed outside the courtroom.

The federal government has said it's looking at reforming the jury selection process following Stanley's acquittal by an all-white jury.

“Not only are we having the conversation about jurors and the appropriateness, or the composition of juries, but we’re having the necessary broader conversations about what is required to make our justice system fairer and more equal for indigenous peoples and other marginalized people in the country,” Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould told CTV News last month.