This Pregnant Politician Had The Best Response To A Conservative Pundit

Niki Ashton announced that she's "expecting." Apparently that wasn't good enough.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Niki Ashton. She's an MP from Northern Manitoba and one of six candidates running to become leader of the federal NDP.

This week, Ashton announced that she is pregnant. “I’m happy to share the news that I’m expecting,” Ashton said in a statement, according to the Toronto Star, adding that she will continue to work and campaign.
Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS

This week, Ashton announced that she is pregnant.

“I’m happy to share the news that I’m expecting,” Ashton said in a statement, according to the Toronto Star, adding that she will continue to work and campaign.

Many people, including other leadership candidates, congratulated Ashton on the good news.

This is such good news. Congratulations @nikiashton So pleased for you. https://t.co/ZNjS6dBvc1
Charlie Angus NDP @CharlieAngusNDP

This is such good news. Congratulations @nikiashton So pleased for you. https://t.co/ZNjS6dBvc1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Congrats @nikiashton! Excited to hear the beautiful news!!😃🎉🎉
Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

Congrats @nikiashton! Excited to hear the beautiful news!!😃🎉🎉

Reply Retweet Favorite

But one conservative pundit, The Rebel's Brian Lilley, had a problem with the announcement. He really wanted Ashton to "admit" that she was "having a baby."

Twitter / Via Twitter: @brianlilley

And people had questions.

@brianlilley @nikiashton What else would she be pregnant with? A pause? An elephant?
Gillian Maloney @gillmaloney

@brianlilley @nikiashton What else would she be pregnant with? A pause? An elephant?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What else would she be pregnant with? A pause? An elephant?" this person tweeted.

Are we still speculating on what/how/when @nikiashton is expecting? Is this a possibility?
Robyn Urback @RobynUrback

Are we still speculating on what/how/when @nikiashton is expecting? Is this a possibility?

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they had some helpful reading suggestions.

@brianlilley @nikiashton Hi Brian.
Omar @OhmsB

@brianlilley @nikiashton Hi Brian.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, Brian. What is the problem you're trying to address?

I’ve officially found the weirdest hill to die on or should I say, Lilley has conceived of some idiocy & is determi… https://t.co/sRz7okWO1B
Tabatha Southey @TabathaSouthey

I’ve officially found the weirdest hill to die on or should I say, Lilley has conceived of some idiocy & is determi… https://t.co/sRz7okWO1B

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lilley, who is staunchly anti-abortion, later tweeted something of an explanation. Sort of?

Glad to see all of the lefties telling me that
Brian Lilley @brianlilley

Glad to see all of the lefties telling me that "expecting" means having a baby or a child. Normally they call refer to "a clump of cells."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ashton herself eventually responded to Lilley, telling him that she was indeed going to give birth. "Hope that clears things up," she said.

💯 can confirm I am expecting to give birth. Hope that clears things up, @brianlilley
Niki Ashton @nikiashton

💯 can confirm I am expecting to give birth. Hope that clears things up, @brianlilley

Reply Retweet Favorite

So there you have it.

Via The Rebel / YouTube

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

