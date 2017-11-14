 back to top
This Kid's Message In A Bottle Was Just Found In France 18 Months After He Sent It From Newfoundland

"My dad is a fisherman. The weather is good and bad."

Ishmael N. Daro
This kid's message in a bottle just turned up in France, more than a year after it was dropped in the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland.

Devon Maher asked his father Duane, who works as a fisherman, to send it for him on a fishing trip in the North Atlantic almost 18 months ago.

Devon's mother Emily Maher said the family had recently talked about the letter and wondered if anyone would ever find it. Then, one day last week, her Facebook messages started blowing up.

"Someone messages and says, 'You have to look at this. Devon's bottle was found,'" Maher told BuzzFeed Canada.

"I ran into the garage where my husband and my son were, and I said, 'You're not going to believe it but your bottle is in France.'"

Amélie Philip had found the letter while walking on the beach with her husband at a resort in Plouarzel Beach. She uploaded photos of the bottle and the letter inside to Facebook.

"Hi my name is Devon and I live in Salvage and I like to go fishing with my Dad at the crad so you are lucky to get the letter, and I am a 9 year old boy," the note read. "My dad is a fisherman. The weather is good and bad."The letter included Devon's hometown of Salvage, Newfoundland and Labrador, and from there it didn't take long for people to track down the Maher family.

"Hi my name is Devon and I live in Salvage and I like to go fishing with my Dad at the crad so you are lucky to get the letter, and I am a 9 year old boy," the note read. "My dad is a fisherman. The weather is good and bad."

The letter included Devon's hometown of Salvage, Newfoundland and Labrador, and from there it didn't take long for people to track down the Maher family.

What made the discovery all the more amazing was that Devon's wasn't the only message that his father dropped in the ocean that day.

Emily Maher said Devon asked his class if they also wanted to write messages, and his teacher had been excited about it as a fun writing assignment. There were 11 bottled messages in total.
Emily Maher said Devon asked his class if they also wanted to write messages, and his teacher had been excited about it as a fun writing assignment. There were 11 bottled messages in total.

"The funny thing is, it was Devon's idea and it was Devon's bottle that was found," Maher said. "We couldn't believe it."

She said the two families have since connected online and they've even discussed visiting France and Newfoundland to meet in person.

She also said it was exciting that an ancient method of communication coupled with modern technology could bring people together on opposite sides of an ocean. While the message might have taken a year-and-a-half to make its journey across, the response was much quicker.

"Within a few hours she found out who we were and contacted us," Maher said. "It's unreal."

