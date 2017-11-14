Emily Maher, Amélie Philip / Facebook

Devon Maher asked his father Duane, who works as a fisherman, to send it for him on a fishing trip in the North Atlantic almost 18 months ago.

Devon's mother Emily Maher said the family had recently talked about the letter and wondered if anyone would ever find it. Then, one day last week, her Facebook messages started blowing up.

"Someone messages and says, 'You have to look at this. Devon's bottle was found,'" Maher told BuzzFeed Canada.

"I ran into the garage where my husband and my son were, and I said, 'You're not going to believe it but your bottle is in France.'"