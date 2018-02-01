The NDP Says It's Investigating An MP For "Harassing Behaviour" Toward Women

The NDP is launching an investigation into Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir after receiving an email alleging "harassing behaviour toward women."

At a Thursday press conference, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the email came from another member of the NDP caucus, whom he did not name.

"In that email there were some concerns that were raised. Those concerns raised were not by someone that was a survivor, not someone who personally experienced something, but someone who was conveying these concerns," he said. "Since these concerns are so serious, I want to take action."