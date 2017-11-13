Activists Defaced A Statue Of Sir John A. Macdonald In Montreal To Protest His Legacy

A group of "anti-racist, anti-colonialist, anti-capitalist" activists in Montreal painted a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald to highlight the racist policies of the first Canadian prime minister.
The group said its action was partly inspired by the movement to remove Confederate monuments in the United States.
"With all that inspiring and amazing anti-colonial and anti-racist activity targeting statues and other symbols, we decided to make a little contribution from Montreal."
