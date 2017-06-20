The woman was caught on video repeatedly asking staff for a white doctor to treat her son for chest pain. When other patients in the waiting room told her to go to the hospital, she said she had already been there and gotten a "Paki doctor."

"They only have brown doctors and they did not help my kid," the woman told staff at one point.

"What kind of horrible country do I live in? My kid is sick, so I want to see somebody else that doesn't have brown teeth that speaks English," she said.

The incident was recorded by Hitesh Bhardwaj, who was among the people to confront the woman over her racist tirade.

"I couldn't help but record the video," Bhardwaj told CBC News. "This is bad, this is inappropriate and shouldn't go unnoticed."