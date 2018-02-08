This Magazine Is Asking Men To Pay 26% More For The Same Issue To Highlight The Pay Gap

Maclean's is putting out two covers for its March issue that highlight the different prices: $6.99 for women and $8.81 for men.

The monthly Canadian magazine says it wants to contribute to the ongoing conversation about sexism and workplace discrimination by focusing on pay equity. The issue has more than a dozen stories on the topic.

According to Statistics Canada, the annual salaries of full-time working women in Canada are significantly less than their male counterparts' — about 74 cents to the dollar. That shrinks to 87 cents when comparing hourly wages, but the gap persists.

