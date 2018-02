This Magazine Is Asking Men To Pay 26% More For The Same Issue To Highlight The Pay Gap

Maclean's magazine is asking men to pay 26% more than women for the latest issue in order to bring attention to the pay gap.

Maclean's is putting out two covers for its March issue that highlight the different prices: $6.99 for women and $8.81 for men.

The monthly Canadian magazine says it wants to contribute to the ongoing conversation about sexism and workplace discrimination by focusing on pay equity. The issue has more than a dozen stories on the topic.

According to Statistics Canada, the annual salaries of full-time working women in Canada are significantly less than their male counterparts' — about 74 cents to the dollar. That shrinks to 87 cents when comparing hourly wages, but the gap persists.