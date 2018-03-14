Loblaw Is Asking Some People For ID Before Giving Them Apology Gift Cards

Canada's privacy watchdog is investigating why Loblaw is asking people for copies of their drivers' licenses or utility bills in order for them to collect $25 gift cards the company made available for overcharging customers on bread.

"In the wake of a formal complaint to our office, we have now opened an investigation," a spokesperson for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada told BuzzFeed News.

Loblaw is Canada's largest grocery company and owns several popular chains including Loblaws, No Frills, and Superstore. Last year, the company admitted to taking part in what it called an "industry-wide price-fixing arrangement" from 2001 to 2015 to overcharge for bread.



Loblaw escaped punishment for its role in price-fixing because it cooperated with investigators, but the company offered customers $25 gift cards they could apply for online.



Now that those gift cards are going out to households across Canada, however, some people are receiving demands for additional information, as first reported by CBC News.