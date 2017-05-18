Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

People Are Roasting This MP After She Forgot To Fill In Her [Riding Name] In A Facebook Post

Julie Dzerowicz was marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia,

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Liberal MP who posted about how proud she was to be part of her community forgot to fill in the name of her constituency, leaving "[riding name]" in the message instead.

Julie Dzerowicz, MP for the Davenport riding in Toronto, was sharing a message commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.
Facebook

Julie Dzerowicz, MP for the Davenport riding in Toronto, was sharing a message commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

Numerous Liberal MPs shared identical messages on Facebook, each one celebrating the incredible spirit of diversity and inclusion in the riding.

You can just feel the sincerity.
Facebook

You can just feel the sincerity.

Dzerowicz, however, forgot to fill out the template and published with [riding name] still visible. And people definitely noticed.

It's important to be a good ally in [riding name] this #IDAHOT. #cdnpoli
Ian Borsuk @iancborsuk

It's important to be a good ally in [riding name] this #IDAHOT. #cdnpoli

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was an incredible self-own.

So glad Julie is my MP in [riding name]! https://t.co/yO2bWAuqRM
Jeremy Kane @JeremyJamesKane

So glad Julie is my MP in [riding name]! https://t.co/yO2bWAuqRM

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Facebook comments soon filled with hilarious responses. "Thank you Liberal Party for standing up for people affected by [issue]," one person wrote.

Facebook

Others expressed anger over the standardized messaging, and called out the Liberal party over policies affecting the LGBTQ community.

'IF YOU LIBERALS WERE SINCERE, YOU'D KILL THE GAY BLOOD BAN,' wrote one commenter, referring to the Liberals' broken promise to end the ban on blood donations from gay men.
Facebook

"IF YOU LIBERALS WERE SINCERE, YOU'D KILL THE GAY BLOOD BAN," wrote one commenter, referring to the Liberals' broken promise to end the ban on blood donations from gay men.

Dzerowicz filled in the riding name a day later and apologized for the error. "Failing to mention our riding name was a dishonour to the LGBTQ2 community in Davenport," she wrote.

She did not, however, address the fact that her message was based on a template.
Facebook

She did not, however, address the fact that her message was based on a template.

At least one other Liberal MP, Kyle Peterson, also failed to fill in the riding name, although his mistake seems to have gone largely unnoticed.

Facebook / Via Facebook: kyle.peterson.newmarketaurora

[h/t 12:36]

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews