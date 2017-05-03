This Sandwich Shop Magically Summoned Liam Neeson With An Offer Of Free Food

1. Employees at a Vancouver-area sandwich shop discovered that offering Liam Neeson free food is a good way to get his attention.
Employees at Big Star Sandwich in New Westminster had heard a rumour that Neeson was in the area filming the movie Hard Powder, coming out in 2018.
Since there are several Liam Neeson superfans on staff, they decided to put a message on the sandwich board outside offering him a free meal on the house.
2. The sign read: “Liam Neeson eats here for free” and “Come in and get Taken away by our sandwiches.”
Alex Johrden, Big Star’s director of operations, told BuzzFeed Canada that staff put the sign out in the morning. Neeson showed up that afternoon.
Johrden said the two employees, Kyle Gus and Serge Patoka, were totally surprised when he walked through the door.
“We had no idea he would be in our vicinity,” Johrden said. “I assume someone on the film crew saw the sign and got it back to him.”
3. “Holy f**k, it worked!” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.
According to Johrden, Neeson didn’t take them up on their offer because he was in a rush. But he made sure to take a photo with the two employees.
“As you can see in the photo, they’re about as stoked as they’ve ever been in their lives.”
