This Sandwich Shop Magically Summoned Liam Neeson With An Offer Of Free Food

His sandwich order has a very particular set of ingredients.

Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Employees at a Vancouver-area sandwich shop discovered that offering Liam Neeson free food is a good way to get his attention.

Employees at a Vancouver-area sandwich shop discovered that offering Liam Neeson free food is a good way to get his attention.

Big Star Sandwich / Facebook

Employees at Big Star Sandwich in New Westminster had heard a rumour that Neeson was in the area filming the movie Hard Powder, coming out in 2018.

Since there are several Liam Neeson superfans on staff, they decided to put a message on the sandwich board outside offering him a free meal on the house.

2. The sign read: “Liam Neeson eats here for free” and “Come in and get Taken away by our sandwiches.”

Big Star / Instagram / Via Instagram: @bigstarsandwich, Big Star / Instagram

Alex Johrden, Big Star’s director of operations, told BuzzFeed Canada that staff put the sign out in the morning. Neeson showed up that afternoon.

Johrden said the two employees, Kyle Gus and Serge Patoka, were totally surprised when he walked through the door.

“We had no idea he would be in our vicinity,” Johrden said. “I assume someone on the film crew saw the sign and got it back to him.”

3. “Holy f**k, it worked!” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

facebook.com

According to Johrden, Neeson didn’t take them up on their offer because he was in a rush. But he made sure to take a photo with the two employees.

“As you can see in the photo, they’re about as stoked as they’ve ever been in their lives.”

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
