This Sandwich Shop Magically Summoned Liam Neeson With An Offer Of Free Food

Since there are several Liam Neeson superfans on staff, they decided to put a message on the sandwich board outside offering him a free meal on the house.

Employees at Big Star Sandwich in New Westminster had heard a rumour that Neeson was in the area filming the movie Hard Powder , coming out in 2018.

2. The sign read: “Liam Neeson eats here for free” and “Come in and get Taken away by our sandwiches.”

Big Star / Instagram / Via Instagram: @bigstarsandwich , Big Star / Instagram

Alex Johrden, Big Star’s director of operations, told BuzzFeed Canada that staff put the sign out in the morning. Neeson showed up that afternoon.

Johrden said the two employees, Kyle Gus and Serge Patoka, were totally surprised when he walked through the door.

“We had no idea he would be in our vicinity,” Johrden said. “I assume someone on the film crew saw the sign and got it back to him.”

ID: 11006277