Alberta's "Lawnmower Man" Recreated His Famous Tornado Photo In His Hometown Parade

He's still keeping an eye on it.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Remember Alberta's "lawnmower man" who kept cutting his grass even though a giant tornado was swirling nearby?

Cecilia Wessels

Theunis Wessels of Three Hills, Alberta, just kept doing his thing even after most people would have run inside for safety.

When asked about it later, Wessels told the Canadian Press that it looked like the tornado was moving away from him, so he figured he might as well finish the job.

"I was keeping an eye on it," he said.

He threw on his blue shorts and orange shirt to recreate the scene for a parade in his hometown, and it was just perfect.

Debbi Debs / Via Twitter: @treesfjnale

The float, which identified Three Hills as the "home of the lawnmower man," also included a miniature tornado.

Wessels is going viral again after Twitter user @treesfjnale shared photos from the parade.

The Twitter user, who asked only to be identified as Michala, told BuzzFeed Canada the parade was part of the Three Hills celebration of Canada 150, held on July 8.

There were even a couple of people following the float on foot with their own lawnmowers. 😂

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Three Hills Chamber / Facebook / Via Facebook: threehillschamber

People are definitely here for lawnmower man.

Well done, Alberta.

Don't worry, folks. He's still keeping an eye on it.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

