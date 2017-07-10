Remember Alberta's "lawnmower man" who kept cutting his grass even though a giant tornado was swirling nearby?
He threw on his blue shorts and orange shirt to recreate the scene for a parade in his hometown, and it was just perfect.
Wessels is going viral again after Twitter user @treesfjnale shared photos from the parade.
There were even a couple of people following the float on foot with their own lawnmowers. 😂
People are definitely here for lawnmower man.
Well done, Alberta.
Don't worry, folks. He's still keeping an eye on it.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
