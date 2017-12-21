Famous cat lover Laureen Harper called out a TV host who killed a cougar, saying he was probably compensating for his small dick.
Harper was referring to TV host Steve Ecklund, who recently wrote on Facebook about a hunting trip in Northern Alberta where he killed a cougar.
"Must be compensating for something, small penis probably," Harper tweeted.
And Canadian Twitter basically did a double-take.
People who never cared much for the Harpers found themselves agreeing.
Where was this person between roughly 2006 and 2015?
For those wondering, Harper said her account hadn't been hacked. "I was really angry that some guy flies all the way to Alberta to kill a magnificent cougar, so he can make a stir fry."
