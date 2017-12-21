 back to top
Laureen Harper Went Off On A Hunter Who Killed A Cougar

TV host Steve Ecklund wrote about killing a cougar on Facebook.

Ishmael N. Daro
Famous cat lover Laureen Harper called out a TV host who killed a cougar, saying he was probably compensating for his small dick.

Laureen, who is married to former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, went off on Twitter this week about how much she hates "killing for fun."
Harper was referring to TV host Steve Ecklund, who recently wrote on Facebook about a hunting trip in Northern Alberta where he killed a cougar.

Ecklund hosts The Edge, a hunting show on the Canadian cable network Wild TV.
"Must be compensating for something, small penis probably," Harper tweeted.

She said that while she comes from a hunting family, chasing down a cougar with hunting dogs, "then shooting a scared, cornered and tired animal" made her sick.

And Canadian Twitter basically did a double-take.

People who never cared much for the Harpers found themselves agreeing.

Where was this person between roughly 2006 and 2015?

For those wondering, Harper said her account hadn't been hacked. "I was really angry that some guy flies all the way to Alberta to kill a magnificent cougar, so he can make a stir fry."

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to Ecklund for comment.

