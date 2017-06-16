Canada, We Need To Talk About The Pronunciation Of LaCroix

Recently, LaCroix announced that they're expanding into Canada, to be sold at Ontario Whole Foods stores.
Some people are super stoked.
The day has finally come.
There's just one problem, folks. The company pronounces its own name all wrong. Like "La-CROY" wrong.
Seriously.
Now, maybe this shit flies in America, but here in Canada that makes absolutely no sense.
Canada is a bilingual country, and round these parts, we pronounce this "La KRWAH."
Also it's literally in our national anthem.
But wait! There's more.
As it turns out, LaCroix has actually been available in parts of Western Canada for some time. We called four different stores in Alberta and B.C. that stock LaCroix to ask how people there have been pronouncing it.
Four out of five employees we asked said they've been pronouncing it La KRWAH.
So as LaCroix moves into more markets in Canada, let's just remember how it's actually pronounced.