Canada, We Need To Talk About The Pronunciation Of LaCroix

There's no fucking way we're calling it "La-CROY."

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello. This is LaCroix, a seltzer product that is very popular in the United States.

People are super into it.

Honestly it can get kinda weird.

Recently, LaCroix announced that they're expanding into Canada, to be sold at Ontario Whole Foods stores.

Some people are super stoked.

LaCroix has finally come to Canada?? Drown me in it.
Caitlin H. @criseyde

LaCroix has finally come to Canada?? Drown me in it.

The day has finally come.

🚨 LA CROIX HAS ARRIVED IN CANADA 🚨
svetlana del rey @maximumplum

🚨 LA CROIX HAS ARRIVED IN CANADA 🚨

There's just one problem, folks. The company pronounces its own name all wrong. Like "La-CROY" wrong.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

Seriously.

LaCroix / Via lacroixwater.com

Now, maybe this shit flies in America, but here in Canada that makes absolutely no sense.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

Canada is a bilingual country, and round these parts, we pronounce this "La KRWAH."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lacroixwater

While it's true that not everyone is fluently bilingual, most people in English Canada take French classes and we know how to pronounce basic stuff.

Also it's literally in our national anthem.

Citizenship and Immigration Canada / Via cic.gc.ca

But wait! There's more.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BBC

As it turns out, LaCroix has actually been available in parts of Western Canada for some time. We called four different stores in Alberta and B.C. that stock LaCroix to ask how people there have been pronouncing it.

LaCroix

Four out of five employees we asked said they've been pronouncing it La KRWAH.

And the one person who said "La-CROY" was pretty hesitant about it, because obviously that pronunciation makes no sense.We reached out to LaCroix for comment. They did not get back to us.
Giphy

And the one person who said "La-CROY" was pretty hesitant about it, because obviously that pronunciation makes no sense.

We reached out to LaCroix for comment. They did not get back to us.

So as LaCroix moves into more markets in Canada, let's just remember how it's actually pronounced.

LaCroix is launching in Canada! 1) Awesome. 2) Nobody is going to pronounce it
Peter Sobot @psobot

LaCroix is launching in Canada! 1) Awesome. 2) Nobody is going to pronounce it "LaCroy" like they've convinced Ame… https://t.co/9wSr1X44XE

Because this La-CROY shit is not happening. Nope.

Thank you for your time.
Giphy

Thank you for your time.

