The Supreme Court Cleared The Way For A Ski Resort On This First Nation's Sacred Land

The Ktunaxa Nation says it's "profoundly disappointed" with a Supreme Court of Canada decision that clears the way for a ski resort to be built on land that is sacred to the First Nation.
The decision has angered many people.
"This is total bullshit."
People said it was a sign of disrespect.
Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said the decision reflected a "lack of awareness" of an "Indigenous worldview" that is inextricably tied to the land.
