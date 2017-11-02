The Supreme Court Cleared The Way For A Ski Resort On This First Nation's Sacred Land

Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS

The nine justices were unanimous in dismissing an appeal from the Ktunaxa Nation against the construction of the Jumbo Glacier resort in British Columbia's Kootenays region.

The First Nation considers the area, known as Qat’muk, as a sacred place and home to the Grizzly Bear Spirit. They argued against the construction of the year-round ski resort on spiritual and ecological grounds, saying it would hurt local grizzly populations.

The justices, however, said in their decision that the project "does not violate the Ktunaxa's right to freedom of religion."

"With this decision, the Supreme Court of Canada is telling every Indigenous person in Canada that your culture, history, and spirituality, all deeply linked to the land, are not worthy of legal protection from the constant threat of destruction," said Kathryn Teneese, Ktunaxa Nation Council Chair, in a statement.