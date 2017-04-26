Kevin O’Leary dropped out of the Conservative leadership race on Wednesday, saying he lacked enough support in Quebec to become prime minister.

CP

As first reported by the Globe and Mail, O’Leary is endorsing Quebec MP Maxime Bernier instead.

O’Leary told the Globe that he hoped to grow his support in Quebec as the campaign went on, but with only weeks to go before Conservatives vote on a new leader, it’s clear that wasn’t going to happen. He also called the province “the Florida of Canada” because “they often decide who wins an election.”