This Lexus Driver Had An iPhone And A Tablet Mounted On His Steering Wheel

He also had his headphones in.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Police in Vancouver stopped a driver who had two screens mounted on his steering wheel — a tablet and a phone.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the Lexus driver was pulled over after an officer noticed he was wearing headphones. That's when he saw that he had rigged up his steering wheel with a tablet and an iPhone.
Vancouver Police Department

"Can't make it up," the VPD traffic unit tweeted.

Can't make it up. Guy had iPad and cell phone attached by strings on steering wheel while driving! Yes, that's his… https://t.co/3xcBHXFmYq
Can't make it up. Guy had iPad and cell phone attached by strings on steering wheel while driving! Yes, that's his… https://t.co/3xcBHXFmYq

The screens were apparently attached to the steering wheel with string.

"Yes, that's a ticket he's holding," the tweet said.

People couldn't believe it.

barry wakely @barrywakely

This guy was pulling some Mr. Bean shit.

Ryan MacLeod @CTVRyan

@VPDTrafficUnit Is this your suspect?

"Take his license."

JoeTambo @canux10

People also pointed out that he had basically built a "personal shrapnel mine" that could cause some serious damage.

Darren (vettexl) @vettexl

@VPDTrafficUnit @GlobalBC Not only is that dangerous from a distracted driving perspective, he's essentially create… https://t.co/TfPdITXbht

"Does he realize that his rig will kill him if the airbag gets deployed?"

Pedro Catalan @underwood999

The Lexus driver got off with an $81 ticket for not having his license. A distracted driving ticket would have cost him $368, but the officer decided that educating him about his unsafe choices would be a more effective lesson, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

