This Right-Wing Prof Wants To Target Academics He Thinks Are “Postmodern Neo-Marxists”

On Friday, the University of Toronto Faculty Association released a statement condemning Peterson's planned website, although it did not name him directly.

The faculty association "is alarmed to learn that a web site may be under construction that is designed to place under surveillance certain kinds of academic content," reads the statement.

"Instructors of the potentially targeted courses believe that their autonomy as educators may be under threat. The proposed website has created a climate of fear and intimidation."

The faculty association's executive group says it's seeking a meeting with the university's provost to "express our deep concern about this threat to our members."

Peterson came to prominence last year after he refused to use the preferred gender pronouns of his students. He has since become a star of the online right, with about half a million YouTube subscribers and thousands of paying fans on Patreon, where he earns more than his university salary.

Although he has criticized the alt-right, Peterson has been embraced by Canada's far-right Rebel Media. Peterson was set to appear at an August event that included Faith Goldy, the former Rebel Media host whose praise for white nationalist marchers in Charlottesville and a subsequent appearance on a neo-Nazi podcast led to her dismissal from the Canadian website. (The event was subsequently cancelled.)