This Couple Helped Put Out A Fire With The Spray Of Their Jet Boat And It Was Friggin' Awesome

Holy crap, this is cool.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

When a grass fire broke out on the riverbank in Kamloops over the weekend, this heroic couple pulled some James Bond moves in their jet boat to contain the flames.

Tasha Hunt said she and her fiancé Koyne Watson had no idea what was in store for them when they set out earlier that day to enjoy the water.

"We hadn't driven our jet boat yet this year, so we just wanted to put it on the water and take it for a burn to see how everything was running," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

While floating in the South Thompson River with some other boaters, Hunt said they noticed smoke in the distance and decided to investigate. They called the fire department on the way, but the fire was growing fast.

"By the time we got there, that whole side of the bank was on fire," Hunt said. "My fiancé basically looked at me and said, 'I'm gonna see if I can hit it with the jet."

Lorrie Jane Arnott / Via Facebook: video.php

The fire was about 30 feet up the river bank, but the 1987 Eliminator Scorpion has an "incredible engine" that shoots out a big "rooster tail" of water that can be aimed somewhat, Hunt said.

With a crowd of other boaters watching, Watson started making passes at the fire and shooting water onto the flames as Hunt helped him navigate.

"He grabbed my leg and I put my arm around him and hung on for dear life, and we went around again and just kept going around shooting as much water at the flames as we could," she said. "It kind of seemed to help."

After about eight attempts — half of which led to direct hits on the flames — the couple heard the sirens of an approaching fire truck and left it to the professionals.

Lorrie Jane Arnott, who shot a video from her own boat, said the whole thing was incredible to watch.

"Everyone around stood up in our boats and applauded him," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

The blaze was ultimately extinguished by the firefighters, but the couple was happy to help contain the spread of the fire.

"We had a hoot," Hunt said of the experience. "Once we finished we just thought, 'Did that just happen?'"
Tasha Hunt

"We had a hoot," Hunt said of the experience. "Once we finished we just thought, 'Did that just happen?'"

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

