When a grass fire broke out on the riverbank in Kamloops over the weekend, this heroic couple pulled some James Bond moves in their jet boat to contain the flames.
"By the time we got there, that whole side of the bank was on fire," Hunt said. "My fiancé basically looked at me and said, 'I'm gonna see if I can hit it with the jet."
After about eight attempts — half of which led to direct hits on the flames — the couple heard the sirens of an approaching fire truck and left it to the professionals.
The blaze was ultimately extinguished by the firefighters, but the couple was happy to help contain the spread of the fire.
