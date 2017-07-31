Tasha Hunt

Tasha Hunt said she and her fiancé Koyne Watson had no idea what was in store for them when they set out earlier that day to enjoy the water.

"We hadn't driven our jet boat yet this year, so we just wanted to put it on the water and take it for a burn to see how everything was running," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

While floating in the South Thompson River with some other boaters, Hunt said they noticed smoke in the distance and decided to investigate. They called the fire department on the way, but the fire was growing fast.