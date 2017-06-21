The Far-Right Jewish Defence League Is Planning An Anti-Islam "Death March" At Toronto's Pride Parade

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Members of the far-right Jewish Defence League of Canada are planning to march in Toronto's Pride Parade carrying fake severed heads, coffins, and anti-Islam signs.

JDL Canada is not a registered participant in the Pride parade, but members were apparently invited by another group and plan to stage what one organizer called a "death march" to protest against radical Islam.

JDL Canada has become a familiar presence at anti-Muslim events in Toronto and elsewhere, often billed as free speech rallies. A JDL member allegedly assaulted a journalist at a Toronto rally in March. In April, another member was charged with a hate crime after beating an elderly Palestinian-American man at a protest in Washington DC.

JDL Canada's leadership detailed their plans in a livestreamed meeting posted to the Facebook page of Meir Weinstein, national director of the group. It was first reported by Torontoist.

“We’ve got severed heads, we’ve got coffins," said Doc von Lichtenberg, owner of a Toronto leather shop and president of LGBTory, an organization that lobbies conservative politicians on LGBT issues.

“Lefties are gonna lose their shit," he said.

Lichtenberg said JDL members had been invited by the International Centre for Human Rights, or ICHR, which he described as a group of "Iranian dissidents." The little-known ICHR is one of the listed participant on Pride Toronto's website and describes itself online as a rights group focused on Iran and neighbouring countries.

For more skittish JDL members, Lichtenberg offered a measure of privacy.

“I’ve got 40 masks for those of you that are feeling funny about being in a Pride parade," he said.

Lichtenberg also listed a number of protest signs being prepared for Pride, including many that are critical of Muslims, Islam, and Muslim-majority countries like Saudi Arabia.

The original (and now defunct) Jewish Defence League was founded in 1968 by the ultranationalist Israeli-American rabbi Meir Kahane as a group for Jewish self defence. The JDL carried out a number of bombings in the 1970s and '80s, and in a 2001 report on domestic terrorism, the FBI deemed it "a right-wing terrorist group." There is no evidence that the Canadian chapter has been involved in terrorism.

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to ICHR, JDL Canada, LGBTory, and Pride Toronto for comment.