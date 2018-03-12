People Are Calling Out Jason Kenney For A "Gender-Neutral" Joke At The Ontario PC Convention

People are calling out Jason Kenney for a joke about gender neutrality at the Ontario Progressive Conservative convention this weekend.

Kenney, a former minister in Stephen Harper's government and currently the leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, addressed Ontario conservatives at a Toronto hotel ballroom on Saturday before the results of the leadership race were announced.

"Ontario has always played a special role as the older brother of Confederation — or as Justin Trudeau would say, the gender-neutral sibling of Confederation," Kenney said to laughter and scattered applause.