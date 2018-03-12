A Woman Who Accused Jacob Hoggard Of Rape Says She's "Shocked" By The Reaction From His Fans

The woman who said Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted her in a Toronto hotel room in 2016, seen in an interview with CBC News.

The woman who accused Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of raping her says she has been "shocked" by the reaction from many fans who continue to support the singer.

"I think their diehard fans will never change their minds," the 24-year-old Ottawa woman told BuzzFeed News.

The woman's allegations were reported last month by CBC News. She said Hoggard raped her several times on Nov. 22, 2016, in a Toronto hotel room, both vaginally and anally. She said she had agreed to the meeting expecting to have sex, but that Hoggard violated her boundaries and forced her to have degrading and violent sex against her will.

"He knows I said no. I said stop," the woman told CBC News. Hoggard's lawyer told CBC the encounter was entirely consensual.



The woman, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation and harassment, told BuzzFeed News she had only ever spoken about the alleged assault to close friends. She said she only came forward with her story to support other young women who had accused Hoggard of sexual misconduct, mostly anonymously on Twitter.

"Since all these other girls were coming forward with their stories I felt like maybe I should, and maybe if I came forward then other people would too," she said.



Some of Canada's largest radio networks have taken Hedley music off the air, and the band was dropped from performing at this year's Juno Awards. Despite those setbacks, as well as losing its management team and opening acts, the band has kept touring.

Meanwhile, on social media, many fans have continued to firmly support the band and attack the women who have said Hoggard abused them.