This Guy Got Run Over By A Deer And The Video Is Kind Of Amazing

This is Cary McCook.
On April 1, McCook was getting dropped off at a hotel when he got RUN OVER BY A DEER!
McCook wasn't hurt, but he was having a hard time getting people to believe him. It happened on April Fool's Day, after all.
McCook eventually got his hands on the security video, which shows that yes, he definitely got demolished by a deer.
While most people might be a bit upset, McCook is pretty stoked about the whole thing. He said it was all worth it just to give others a good laugh.
Yes, yes you are.
