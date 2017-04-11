This Guy Got Run Over By A Deer And The Video Is Kind Of Amazing

He shared this photo on Facebook showing his sweater covered in deer fur after the collision, but most people still assumed he was pulling a prank. McCook told CBC Radio's As It Happens that not even his mom believed his story at first.

"I call my mom and then I tell her, 'Mom, I got hit by a deer.' She couldn't believe it," he said. "She's like, 'All right, Cary, good one.' I'm like, 'No, I'm serious. I got hit by a deer in front of my hotel room.' She wouldn't believe me."