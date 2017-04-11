Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

This Guy Got Run Over By A Deer And The Video Is Kind Of Amazing

Oh deer.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Cary McCook.

The 25-year-old — from the Kwadacha First Nation in British Columbia — is a rapper who performs with the hip-hop group Reka-NatioN. But that's not what propelled him to viral internet fame this week.
Cary McCook / Facebook

The 25-year-old — from the Kwadacha First Nation in British Columbia — is a rapper who performs with the hip-hop group Reka-NatioN. But that's not what propelled him to viral internet fame this week.

On April 1, McCook was getting dropped off at a hotel when he got RUN OVER BY A DEER!

Pow. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cary McCook / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Pow.

McCook wasn't hurt, but he was having a hard time getting people to believe him. It happened on April Fool's Day, after all.

He shared this photo on Facebook showing his sweater covered in deer fur after the collision, but most people still assumed he was pulling a prank. McCook told CBC Radio's As It Happens that not even his mom believed his story at first.'I call my mom and then I tell her, 'Mom, I got hit by a deer.' She couldn't believe it,' he said. 'She's like, 'All right, Cary, good one.' I'm like, 'No, I'm serious. I got hit by a deer in front of my hotel room.' She wouldn't believe me.'

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: cary.mccook

He shared this photo on Facebook showing his sweater covered in deer fur after the collision, but most people still assumed he was pulling a prank. McCook told CBC Radio's As It Happens that not even his mom believed his story at first.

"I call my mom and then I tell her, 'Mom, I got hit by a deer.' She couldn't believe it," he said. "She's like, 'All right, Cary, good one.' I'm like, 'No, I'm serious. I got hit by a deer in front of my hotel room.' She wouldn't believe me."

McCook eventually got his hands on the security video, which shows that yes, he definitely got demolished by a deer.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Everyone was sharing it and my family, they're like, 'Holy dang! You weren't joking. You actually got hit by a deer,'" McCook said.

While most people might be a bit upset, McCook is pretty stoked about the whole thing. He said it was all worth it just to give others a good laugh.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: cary.mccook

Yes, yes you are.

Cary McCook / Facebook

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews