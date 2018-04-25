False claims are circulating online about a “Hillary Clinton snuff film” depicting the torture of a young girl as part of a satanic ritual, and the outlandish story is going viral thanks in part to distribution on Facebook and YouTube.

The video is described as showing Clinton and her longtime aide Huma Abedin committing horrific acts of torture on a young girl, then drinking her blood. Despite the lack of any evidence for the existence of such a video, it has become tangled up in the bonkers conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

While some versions of this false claim have circulated online for months, it got a big boost in mid-April when a website with a history of pushing falsehoods published a post claiming such a video was circulating on the dark web, the part of the internet only accessible with special software.

“Many people are unable to watch the video due to the horrific nature of the content, according to sources familiar with the tape,” read the post on Your News Wire, which publishes a mix of incendiary partisan content and outright fabrications.

Your News Wire's story has earned almost 40,000 Facebook comments, reactions, and shares on Facebook. There are, however, no sources in the story beyond a handful of social media posts and quotes attributed only to "sources."

This is also not the first time a post from Your News Wire containing falsehoods has spread rapidly on Facebook this year, despite the social network's attempts to tamp down on misinformation. In January, Your News Wire had a viral hit on Facebook with a post falsely linking the flu vaccine to deaths.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai, the site's editor, declined to comment when reached by BuzzFeed News.