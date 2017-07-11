This Couple Is Doing An Epic Road Trip To All 87 Canadian Heritage Minutes Sites

This Ottawa couple is on a mission to visit all 87 Heritage Minutes locations in Canada by the end of next year.
Ellwood and Bartlett are sharing their progress on their website, as well as on Instagram and Twitter. Here's a statue of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, in his hometown of Almonte, Ontario.
This is the Chinese Railway Workers Memorial commemorating the thousands who died building the railroad.
And here is Vince Coleman's morse code key, on display at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, which Coleman used to save a train full of people from the Halifax Explosion.
Although they only started in March, they have already ticked off more than 30 Heritage Minutes in Atlantic and Central Canada.
The adventure has also given Ellwood and Bartlett lots of new memories unrelated to the Heritage Minutes.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.