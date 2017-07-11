This Couple Is Doing An Epic Road Trip To All 87 Canadian Heritage Minutes Sites

"Finding good locations for some of the Minutes was tough, especially since for the longer trips we need to be able to get there and back to Ottawa in two to three weeks," Bartlett said.

Another complicating factor was that not all Heritage Minutes are tied to specific locations. Ellwood and Bartlett had no idea where to go for the tribute to rural Canadian midwives, for example. Luckily for them, Historica Canada, the non-profit organization that makes the Heritage Minutes, was more than happy to help. The group suggested the filming location of the midwife Minute, a frozen lake near Mont-Tremblant in Quebec.

"Historica has been very supportive of our project, which has been lovely," Bartlett said.