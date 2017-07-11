Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Couple Is Doing An Epic Road Trip To All 87 Canadian Heritage Minutes Sites

"We’re both history nerds and were kids in the '90s, so we have a lot of nostalgia for the Heritage Minutes."

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This Ottawa couple is on a mission to visit all 87 Heritage Minutes locations in Canada by the end of next year.

Jim Ellwood and Rebecca Bartlett are huge fans of the one-minute history vignettes. One day the couple were talking about road trips when Ellwood mentioned a plan he'd had for a while of doing a cross-country Heritage Minutes tour, and it didn't take much to convince them this was a genius idea."We’re both history nerds and were kids in the '90s, so we have a lot of nostalgia for the Heritage Minutes," Bartlett told BuzzFeed Canada.
submitted

Jim Ellwood and Rebecca Bartlett are huge fans of the one-minute history vignettes. One day the couple were talking about road trips when Ellwood mentioned a plan he'd had for a while of doing a cross-country Heritage Minutes tour, and it didn't take much to convince them this was a genius idea.

"We’re both history nerds and were kids in the '90s, so we have a lot of nostalgia for the Heritage Minutes," Bartlett told BuzzFeed Canada.

Ellwood and Bartlett are sharing their progress on their website, as well as on Instagram and Twitter. Here's a statue of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, in his hometown of Almonte, Ontario.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The janitor never got that peach basket back, did he?

This is the Chinese Railway Workers Memorial commemorating the thousands who died building the railroad.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @minutesroadtrip

"We had no idea it even existed before we were researching that minute and it’s been one of our favourite locations," Ellwood said.

And here is Vince Coleman's morse code key, on display at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, which Coleman used to save a train full of people from the Halifax Explosion.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @minutesroadtrip

Although they only started in March, they have already ticked off more than 30 Heritage Minutes in Atlantic and Central Canada.

"Finding good locations for some of the Minutes was tough, especially since for the longer trips we need to be able to get there and back to Ottawa in two to three weeks," Bartlett said. Another complicating factor was that not all Heritage Minutes are tied to specific locations. Ellwood and Bartlett had no idea where to go for the tribute to rural Canadian midwives, for example. Luckily for them, Historica Canada, the non-profit organization that makes the Heritage Minutes, was more than happy to help. The group suggested the filming location of the midwife Minute, a frozen lake near Mont-Tremblant in Quebec."Historica has been very supportive of our project, which has been lovely," Bartlett said.
minutesroadtrip.ca

"Finding good locations for some of the Minutes was tough, especially since for the longer trips we need to be able to get there and back to Ottawa in two to three weeks," Bartlett said.

Another complicating factor was that not all Heritage Minutes are tied to specific locations. Ellwood and Bartlett had no idea where to go for the tribute to rural Canadian midwives, for example. Luckily for them, Historica Canada, the non-profit organization that makes the Heritage Minutes, was more than happy to help. The group suggested the filming location of the midwife Minute, a frozen lake near Mont-Tremblant in Quebec.

"Historica has been very supportive of our project, which has been lovely," Bartlett said.

The adventure has also given Ellwood and Bartlett lots of new memories unrelated to the Heritage Minutes.

Ellwood said seeing icebergs and whales in Newfoundland, trying Halifax donairs, and seeing Quebec City in the winter are all highlights of their travels so far. "This trip is ultimately a great way to see Canada, especially places we might not otherwise go."
supplied

Ellwood said seeing icebergs and whales in Newfoundland, trying Halifax donairs, and seeing Quebec City in the winter are all highlights of their travels so far.

"This trip is ultimately a great way to see Canada, especially places we might not otherwise go."

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews