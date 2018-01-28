Here's How People Are Reflecting On The One Year Anniversary Of The Quebec Mosque Shooting

Syed Hussan, one of the organizers of the #RememberJan29 campaign.

A campaign timed for the one-year anniversary of the Quebec mosque shooting is asking Canadians to reflect on their own memories of Jan. 29, 2017, when a gunman entered the Centre culturel Islamique de Québec and opened fire, killing six men and injuring many others.

Aliya Pabani and Syed Hussan, the co-organizers of the campaign, said the project was motivated by the sense that despite being the biggest politically motivated massacre in decades, the event has already started to fade from the collective Canadian consciousness. The campaign is asking people to remember where they were and what they were doing when they first heard the news.

"We're asking a simple question so people can think about remembering and also think about why they're perhaps forgetting," Pabani said.



Using the hashtags #RememberJan25 and #SouvenezVous29Jan, people across Canada have been sharing their reflections.