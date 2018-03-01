Jacob Hoggard Admits To Objectifying Women As Hedley Announces An Indefinite Hiatus

Hedley, facing a growing number of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations, announced on Wednesday that it will take an "indefinite hiatus" after finishing its cross-country tour.

In an online statement, the Vancouver-based band apologized to "anyone who has been negatively affected by our behaviour."

The band has been taken out of rotation from hundreds of Canadian radio stations, dropped by its management team, and abandoned by its opening acts since the allegations first surfaced online in February.

Multiple people have accused frontman Jacob Hoggard and other band members of predatory behaviour, including with fans as young as 14 years old. Many of the stories were shared anonymously on Twitter, which the band disputed as "unsubstantiated" allegations.



An Ottawa woman told CBC News that Hoggard raped her in a Toronto hotel room in 2016. Hoggard's lawyer told CBC News the encounter was consensual. A Calgary radio host this week described an encounter with Hoggard seven years ago, when she says Hoggard made lewd comments to her at the station and slapped her butt.



In its statement, Hedley said the accusations have forced band members "to take a long hard look in the mirror."

"No excuses are going to be made by any of us. We clearly have some soul-searching to do," the statement says. "That begins by saying that we are truly sorry, as individuals and as a band, to anyone who has been negatively affected by our behaviour."

