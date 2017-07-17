Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Hundreds of protesters attended the "Removing Cornwallis" protest on Saturday in downtown Halifax, with event organizers describing it on Facebook as the peaceful removal of a statue that represents genocide.

Cornwallis was a British military commander who founded Halifax in 1749. That same year he issued a Scalping Proclamation, which offered colonists a bounty for the scalps of Mi'kmaw people.

Halifax, like the rest of Nova Scotia, is on the unceded land of the Mi'kmaq.