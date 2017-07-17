Halifax briefly covered up a statue of city founder Edward Cornwallis over the weekend after protesters threatened to topple it.
The Cornwallis statue remains standing, for now.
Organizers of the weekend protest issued a declaration that called for the city to immediately remove the Cornwallis statue, and to do more to "facilitate reconciliation and peace amongst all peoples."
The city has already removed the black cloth on the statue, but protesters have been putting up their own tarps to keep it hidden from view.
The Cornwallis statue was the site of a confrontation on Canada Day between Indigenous people and members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing men's group that champions "Western chauvinism."
