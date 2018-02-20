A Cop Told Kids That Smoking Weed Gives Boys "Boobies"

A Canadian police force admitted one of its officers was spouting bullshit when he told high school students that smoking weed will make boys grow "boobies."
As reported by Aurora Banner newspaper, the officer made the claim in a recent meeting with students meant to address their questions about drugs and alcohol, including how marijuana legalization will impact them.
"You have peer pressure and drug dealers telling you about the great effects of marijuana, but I’m here to tell you there are some very negative effects," said Nigel Cole, a drug recognition officer with the York Regional Police, according to a transcript of the meeting.
"There are studies that marijuana lowers your testosterone; we call it ‘doobies make boobies.’ We’re finding 60% of 14-year-olds are developing ‘boobies.’"
While the claim that cannabis causes gynecomastia has been around a long time, there is not much scientific support for it.
That wasn't the only dubious claim Cole made, however. In response to another question about safe driving, he told the students that "half a joint is equivalent to seven alcoholic beverages."
People have been calling out the police officer for spreading misinformation.
Some have called for Cole to lose his position educating the public.
"This is 1930s level reefer madness!"
On Tuesday, the York Regional Police admitted it had screwed up.
"We're no health experts, but we're pretty sure getting high does not cause enhanced mammary growth in men," the police force tweeted, saying it would address the "misinformation" given out about cannabis.
BuzzFeed Canada reached out to the York Regional Police for additional information.
